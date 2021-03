Articles

Here’s a great new song from Derek Dames Ohl out of Denver Colorado. It’s a lighthearted swing at a love song but one with a really nice country sway and lyrical quality to it – in the vein of John Prine’s playful tunes. Ohl also plays bass in the band Flash Mountain Flood but he’s …

