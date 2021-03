Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 23:11 Hits: 2

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Semler about her new album. On Preacher's Kid, Semler reckons with her faith and queerness.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/06/974440234/musician-semler-talks-new-album-preachers-kid