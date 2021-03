Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 15:03 Hits: 4

“Death to digital tyranny” might make a good motto for Bruce Robison’s underdog Americana label The Next Waltz, although they seem to prefer “no digital shenanigans.” Every song on the […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/03/reviews/albums/various-artists-29