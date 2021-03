Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:19 Hits: 4

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jonathan Ward on his new 100-track compilation of early recordings from around the world called Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World's Music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/973428817/new-compilation-of-old-tunes-is-an-alternate-history-of-the-worlds-music