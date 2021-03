Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 23:26 Hits: 4

Gillian Welch Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 Acony Records Followers of Gillian Welch are hardy folk, having to endure long periods between albums to satiate their fandom. Sure they get to hear her on David Rawlings excellent albums as well but there’s no substitute for a pure Welch album, as she’s proved …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/03/03/album-review-gillian-welch-boots-no-2-the-lost-songs-vol-2/