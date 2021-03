Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:34 Hits: 4

German author Jan-Philipp Sendker has made an appeal to soldiers to disobey orders in Myanmar. His Facebook post has been shared nearly a thousand times.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-german-author-asks-soldiers-to-disobey-orders/a-56745570?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf