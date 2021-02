Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

"Silver Wings" was the soundtrack to the milestones Corpora and his daughter experienced together.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the Corpora family)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/songs-of-remembrance/2021/02/28/969533450/sam-corpora-72-merle-haggards-silver-wings