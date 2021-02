Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Usha turned the soothing sounds of Norah Jones while she was in the hospital.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Uttara Marti)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/songs-of-remembrance/2021/02/28/971106709/usha-subrahmanyam-69-norah-jones-dont-know-why