Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021

Tom was never happier than when he was singing "Me and you, and you and me" with his granddaughter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Veto)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/songs-of-remembrance/2021/02/27/971336174/tom-makosky-66-the-turtles-happy-together