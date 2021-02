Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 22:37 Hits: 2

‘Little Whispers’ is the second release from Rhianna Fibbins‘ debut EP From The Valley Looking Out and features Chance McCoy (Old Crow Medicine Show) on fiddle. There’s a really nice wandering feel to the track as acoustic, pedal-steel and electric guitars gently tangle and dovetail into McCoy’s mournful fiddle. Melbourne-based Fibbins was born and raised in the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/02/25/new-music-rhianna-fibbins-little-whispers/