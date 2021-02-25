World Premiere – Alastair Greene Releases Solo Acoustic Version of ‘Bayou Mile’

’Bayou Mile’ was one of 2 songs that I wrote with Tab Benoit during the recording sessions for The New World Blues. Tab had already worked with me on arranging and re-writing a couple of the tunes I brought with me so I already trusted his instincts and direction.

Tab lives by a bayou outside of New Orleans in Houma, Louisiana. One day before we started working I took a walk around his neighborhood and some lyrics started forming in my head. I had just come off of a long U.S. tour and had been stranded at JFK airport for the night trying to get to New Orleans. So I started with that lyrically. When I got back to the studio I started messing around on Tab’s acoustic guitar. When Tab came to the studio to begin work that day I started showing him the song and told him I needed help with the lyrics. He came up with so many amazing lines that really painted a glorious picture. Only someone that grew up in the bayou could come up with lyrics such as ‘So lay me down in the sugar cane, and wash over me like a summer rain.’ So good! This song has become what is probably my favorite song on the album and definitely my favorite song that I’ve ever co-written with anyone. This song started on acoustic guitars so it makes sense and means a lot to me to release an acoustic version of it.

Having made my reputation as an electric guitar player, performing and recording solo acoustic is something I wanted to do to really challenge myself. I have massive respect for all of the original blues musicians who pioneered so much great music playing by themselves as well as all the singer / songwriters who make this their primary way of performing. – Alastair Greene