Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

NPR Music will host an online listening party for the singer-songwriter's new album, featuring a live conversation with Julien Baker and Mackenzie Scott (Torres).

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist)

