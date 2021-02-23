The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Has the ‘Ways and Means’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 22:30 Hits: 1

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band put on live shows that are almost more fun than the law allows. Their new album release, Dance Songs For Hard Times, is scheduled to drop on April 9th, via Family Owned Records. The first single however, “Ways and Means,” has already hit the streets along with an accompanying video. It’s not a live track, but you’d never know it.

The good Reverend himself, inspired as he is by the late, great Charley Patton, has a powerful instrument in his throat that he unleashes along with some incredibly nimble guitar work. Washboard Breezy sings, dances, and rubs her way through the song with reckless abandon, while drummer Sad Max Senteney, plays like it’s his last time behind the kit.

All in all, “Ways and Means” is a typical Big Damn Band song, which is to say there’s nothing typical about it. From the laundromat venue to the rub-a-dub dancers, it’s a party at the cleaners and we’re all invited. Ask your mama, she’ll say the same thing.

We put a lot of heart and soul into making this happen in the midst of all that’s going on. Please check it out, and please share it. We need all y’all to see it, I mean everyone and their dog! Thank you for all of your support! – The Reverend Peyton

