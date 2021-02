Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 05:09 Hits: 1

MORE THAN JUST THE BLUES New Zealander Darren Watson continues to refine his songwriting craft on his seventh solo album. by Chris Familton Darren Watson has been an active member of the New Zealand music scene for the last thirty years, first gaining attention on a national level with his blues/funk/soul combo Chicago Smoke Shop …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/02/24/interview-darren-watson/