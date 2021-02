Articles

Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

We've known for a while now that Carly Pearce has the heart, and the history to become something special in the country mainstream. Now with her new 7-song album '29,' the Carly Pierce we've been impatiently waiting to reveal herself finally emerges.

