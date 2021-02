Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 18:55 Hits: 3

"When I was riding up and down the roads in Iraq, I knew there was a chance there were mines or IEDs on either side of the road. But I didn't anticipate that when you file something as innocuous as placing a statue after a beloved Tennessean, there would be as many mines along this path."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/author-of-dolly-parton-statue-bill-addresses-concerns/