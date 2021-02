Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Leslie Beia (Spring Branch, TX) recently released her new single ‘Never Tell‘ on streaming services. The song was influenced by Beia’s years spent living on a horse ranch and she describes the song as “a tale of love and impatience and the giddiness of Spring.” There’s a wonderful light and playful feel to the song …

