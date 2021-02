Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 19:48 Hits: 2

The Parisian duo, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, are breaking up their iconic band after 28 years, according to their spokesperson.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-house-pioneers-daft-punk-announce-split/a-56654823?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf