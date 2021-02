Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 17:15 Hits: 7

The last decade or so has been a slow and strange awakening to the very unexpected, but also super cool relationship that actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has enjoyed with country music, from shouting out artists, being cast to play Charley Pride.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/dwayne-the-rock-johnsons-deep-appreciation-for-country-music/