NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Charles Dickerson, founder and conductor of The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, and cellist Hanna Innis about fostering diversity in orchestras.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/20/969703425/how-the-inner-city-youth-orchestra-of-los-angeles-is-diversifying-music