Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 09:12 Hits: 4

Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism are the largest world religions. Across the world, several thousand religious communities can be found. Are you religious? And if so, what religion do you belong to?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/survey-are-you-religious/a-56599309?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf