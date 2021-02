Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 02:25 Hits: 7

Influenced by jazz, the Kingston-born vocalist revolutionized the art of occupying a space with his words. "Before U-Roy, no one was toasting," Grammy winner Sean Paul tells NPR.

(Image credit: David Corio/Redferns)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/18/969292407/u-roy-jamaican-vocalist-who-defined-dancehall-and-presaged-hip-hop-dies-at-78