Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 10:04 Hits: 7

The duo, famed for enmeshing classical and hip-hop, looks back at America's past year and toward its near future on a new song, "Time to Shine."

(Image credit: Mark Clennon/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/17/968419617/on-time-to-shine-black-violin-focuses-on-the-light