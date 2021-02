Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:14 Hits: 5

One of the world’s longest-running blues/rock bands, Savoy Brown began delivering stellar blues-rock in London, then took up residence in New York without missing a beat. Leader Kim Simmonds continues […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/02/music-news/savoy-brown-aint-done-yet