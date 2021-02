Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 21:30 Hits: 3

Over the past year, we caught up with jazz couples to get a behind-the-curtain look at life during quarantine, alone together.

(Image credit: /Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/12/966660174/alone-together-jazz-couples-stuck-at-home