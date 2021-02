Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 18:30 Hits: 7

Featuring a bold and confident vocal performance from Kaitlin and superb steel guitar, "How Lucky Am I" is enough to get even the heartbroken and socially distanced to crack a smile and tap their toe. It was inspired by her love of Flatland Cavalry frontman Cleto Cordero.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kaitlin-butts-love-for-cleto-cordero-inspires-how-lucky-am-i/