Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 18:05 Hits: 1

Celebrate Valentine's Day with classic songs of love from a 2018 Jazz at Lincoln Center concert, featuring vocalists Brianna Thomas, Vuyo Sotashe and an all-star big band.

(Image credit: Ayano Hisa/Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/11/966324310/a-fine-romance-jazz-valentines-day