Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 95th Anniversary with a big primetime special on Sunday, February 14th on NBC. Called 'Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,' it comes as the Opry is enjoying arguably one of its biggest resurgences in interest in the institution's history.

