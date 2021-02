Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 18:20 Hits: 4

While many clubs are still shuttered, and arena shows are still likely months away even as restrictions ease, the "Biggest Honky Tonk in the World" makes for about the perfect intermediary where they can offer safe and socially distanced shows, yet still accommodate big names.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/miranda-lambert-hank-jr-dwight-yoakam-all-to-hit-billy-bobs/