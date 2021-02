Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 22:52 Hits: 2

With two bombshells in country on the same day — Morgan Wallen's racial slur and T.J. Osborne's coming out — many were exposed to the two sides of country that feel more at odds than ever

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/morgan-wallen-tj-osborne-country-music-racism-1124539/