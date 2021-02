Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:24 Hits: 3

The eliminating the National Anthem could have major implications on the music world that need to be discussed in the debate. Performing the National Anthem is often one of the most important stepping stones in an amateur or professional musician's career.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/ending-national-anthem-in-sports-ends-a-stepping-stone-in-music/