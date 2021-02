Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:13 Hits: 7

"Well, I'm taking this one," Richie Albright told to Waylon Jennings, meaning he was willing to be the fall guy for the cocaine package. Waylon recalled in his autobiography, "Sometimes I thought Richie would've leapt in front of a freight train for me." But Waylon wouldn't allow it this time.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/cocaine-bust-how-richie-albright-saved-waylon-jennings-from-prison/