Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 3

"You want to hear how authentic this cat is? We tried to get him on the show. We contacted his agent. This is what the agent said: 'He works as a ranch hand in Texas over the summer. And when he's done, we'll get a hold of you,'" Joe Rogan says in a discussion with Tom Green.

