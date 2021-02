Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 19:39 Hits: 1

The 20-year-old musician joined us from her home in Panama City for this mini-concert.

(Image credit: CJ Harvey/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2021/02/09/965905426/panamanian-songwriter-sofia-valdes-carries-on-a-family-tradition