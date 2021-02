Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 05:18 Hits: 6

"'Hey Lou' imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics," songwriter says

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/liz-phair-hey-lou-song-video-1126104/