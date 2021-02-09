The Freedom Affair’s ‘Freedom is Love’ Gets Limited Vinyl Run March 12th

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021

Freedom Is Love is the debut album from Kansas City’s newest soul juggernaut, The Freedom Affair. The album explores themes of love, heartache, empowerment, and togetherness through a varying landscape of hard-hitting funk, luscious soul, and everything in between.

The Freedom Affair is a unique collective featuring 3 powerhouse female vocalists (Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts, and Seyko Groves) in front of a dynamic 6-piece band. On Freedom Is Love, each of the ladies get their time to shine individually, but the magic is on full display when all 3 come together in unison and harmony, symbolically embodying the messages that they sing about. The album was recorded and produced by Chris Hazelton, utilizing the best of vintage and new recording technologies to create an authentic experience, befitting of a soul record that would have been relevant 50 years ago as much as it will be 50 years from now.

The Freedom Affair’s new album Freedom Is Love is out now on digital/streaming formats and drops on Random Colored Vinyl on March 12th via Sunflower Soul Records (and distributed via Colemine Records). Click here to pre-order the Random Colored Vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies).

*Feature image photo credit: Erica Joi Photography

