Jorma Kaukonen Performs, Holds Virtual Workshops and Releases New Recording for Radio Play

Jorma Kaukonen, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is a founding member of two legendary bands: San Francisco’s Jefferson Airplane and his still-touring Hot Tuna — a duo with Jack Casady. In a career that has spanned more than 60 years, guitarist and songwriter Kaukonen is a highly respected artist who always adds new energy into his music, expressing himself cleanly and clearly, creating his unmistakable sound.

Photo courtesy of Cash Edwards

Feb. 6 – Quarantine Concert #37, Free Live Stream on YouTube 8 p.m. EST

Feb. 8 – Old School Square Center for the Arts, Delray Beach, FL

Feb. 11 – The City Winery, Nashville, TN, 5 pm & 8 pm

March 28, 2021 – City Winery Presents March Medicine Music to Heal the Soul (Virtual Zoom Masterclass)

Still got the blues… and you will too if you join us for this class. I’m going back to the blues well. It’s a deep well that set me on fire as a young musician. From Muddy Waters to Jesse Fuller I was inspired to find my own voice which I did with the help of my old Gibson. Drawing from a lifetime of blues excursions, I will take you back to that place and break down a few of my favorite blues songs. Though this is a level 3 fingerstyle class, we will be addressing advanced technique and execution in addition to, “just learning the songs.”

Now turned 80 this past December 23, Jorma still travels the land performing solo, as Hot Tuna with bassist Jack Casady, and with many friends. Though the touring has temporarily been put on hold the music has not stopped! Since last Spring, Jorma has live Quarantine Concerts on YouTube every Saturday.

Jorma livestreams from his Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp in the countryside near Athens, Ohio. Each Saturday night finds Jorma reminiscing both in song and story about his heroes, his friends, his guitars and the music. The New York Times included these free livestreams in their “10 of the best virtual concerts” list, twice! The concerts will continue for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. EST on The Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel. Please subscribe! (www.youtube.com/user/FurPeaceRanch)