Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 18:27 Hits: 11

Tyler Childers has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville. Separate from his label deal with Sony's RCA Records in partnership with his own imprint Hickman Holler Records, this publishing deal is to represent his original songs in publishing opportunities.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tyler-childers-signs-global-publishing-deal/