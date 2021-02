Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 18:31

Country music is usually left off the lineup when it comes Super Bowl time. But there will be at least a sliver of representation in 2021 though as Eric Church has been tapped to perform the National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan before the game.

