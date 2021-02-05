River Kittens Release Stunning Cover of ‘Atlantic City’ for Forthcoming EP Due Out This Spring

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 16:48 Hits: 2

Today, the St. Louis duo River Kittens have released a remarkable cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City” giving the classic song a bluegrass makeover that is both refreshing and lively. River Kittens signed to Devon Allman’s label, Create Records, for their forthcoming EP due out this Spring.

Photo courtesy of Emily Ginsberg

The duo spoke about the track saying:

“Atlantic City” is a song that has always been close to our hearts. It’s one of the first songs Mattie ever learned on her mandolin. Its piece of music that has seen us both through hard times and loves lost. It’s a classic night cap tune for late night jams with our pals in St. Louis. It’s as much our anthem as any song we’ve written. We feel as though ‘Everything dies baby, that’s a fact…’ is a great reminder to not to take life so seriously, but also to live in the moment! It’s the original YOLO.

