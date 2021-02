Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 18:46 Hits: 3

The former Ole Miss quarterback wrote hits for Gladys Knight & the Pips during the 1970s. His songs were also recorded by Glen Campbell, Charley Pride and Indigo Girls.

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/05/964473172/jim-weatherly-who-wrote-midnight-train-to-georgia-dies-at-77