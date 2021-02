Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:07 Hits: 2

A.J. Croce is serious about music. In addition to demanding of himself the highest level of proficiency on keyboards and guitar, he’s a student of music history, with a wide […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/02/reviews/albums/a-j-croce-3