Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:17 Hits: 2

Under the #actout initiative,185 German actors and actresses with diverse sexualities came out this week in a campaign calling for more visibility on the stage and screen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-lgbt-actors-come-out-to-demand-recognition/a-56471385?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf