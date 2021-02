Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 16:03 Hits: 6

Sturgill Simpson rarely gives interviews. But he participated in a rather lengthy one recently for the cover story of Relix where he revealed quite a few details about his plans for music in the future. In the interview, Sturgill says his next album is written, but to not expect it anytime soon.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sturgill-simpson-im-pretty-much-done-writing-my-next-record/