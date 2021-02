Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:47 Hits: 4

John Lomax III continued in the family business, but in a way that ultimately had major impacts in country music through the many Texas-born songwriters that would shake country music up as part of the 70's Outlaw movement, and later in the emergence of alt-country.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/john-lomax-iii-continues-long-lomax-legacy-in-music/