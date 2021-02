Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 18:58 Hits: 2

The Westworld actor alleged that Brian Warner, better known as industrial-rock musician Marilyn Manson,was her abuser, naming himfor the first time in a statement posted to Instagram.

(Image credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962787817/evan-rachel-wood-names-marilyn-manson-as-abuser