Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 16:46 Hits: 3

Bringing acrimony to every corner of American life in the foolish notion that our enemy is each other has robbed us of so much of the joy of living, including in music where you can't simply enjoy a record without being told it's some conscious choice to align yourself on one side of the cultural divide.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-conrad-fishers-homemade/