Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:53 Hits: 7

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with two of the four Paul O'Sullivans in the Paul O'Sullivan band. They formed the group after finding each other on Facebook back in 2016.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/30/962358010/how-four-men-with-the-same-name-formed-the-paul-osullivan-band