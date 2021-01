Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

First recorded in 2016 around the release of his self-titled album as a standalone acoustic performance for Amazon, Luke Bell's cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy" might not be the debut single from a new album many are hoping for, but anything with Luke Bell's name on it is welcome.

