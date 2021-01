Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 10:10 Hits: 4

Opening film "In the Same Breath," a documentary from Chinese-American director Nanfu Wang, charts the misinformation and propaganda that accompanied the spread of the coronavirus in both Wuhan and Washington.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sundance-festival-opens-under-shadow-of-covid-19/a-56377943?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf